MJF Names WWE Star He's A Fan Of

As we continue further into the 2-plus year WWE Universal Title reign of Roman Reigns, the legacy he and his family, The Bloodline, are creating grows more and more powerful. And it's not just the WWE Universe and fellow roster members noticing the impact Reigns is making; AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman is admittedly a fan of The Tribal Chief. "Yeah, he's a stud. He's a total stud," MJF told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour. "'We the ones, baby;' he's a stud. Who's not a fan? Yes, again, with the tribalism thing. Just because wrestlers are in a different company doesn't mean they can't watch another product. That's silly. If you're not watching, you're not a student of the game, and you should be ashamed of yourself. I watch everything."

Friedman might not be at the level of dominance as Reigns, but he is well on his way to becoming a legend in his own right. The Salt of the Earth created a whirlwind of buzz on the post-Double or Nothing episode of "AEW Dynamite" by roasting his boss, Tony Khan, pointing to his additions of former WWE talent to the roster since AEW formed. He would even go as far as to say the signed talent were "ex-WWE guys who can't lace his boots" before getting heated enough to yell, "Fire me, [Tony], you f—ing mark!" MJF would then disappear from AEW television until All Out earlier this month, where he executed a devious plan in the Casino Ladder Match to secure a shot at the AEW World Title.

Though both men are recognized as staples of their companies, MJF has teased that the "Bidding War of 2024" over his contract treads closer. If Friedman signs with WWE, Reigns and MJF working together could indeed become a reality.