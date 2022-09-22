New Details On Health Issues Causing KUSHIDA To Miss Shows

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has released a statement confirming that KUSHIDA will miss the company's September 23 event in Kumamoto, as well as revealing that the wrestler is currently dealing with hand, foot, and mouth disease.

KUSHIDA was originally scheduled to take part in a 10-man tag team match at the event, but that has obviously changed. Rather than replacing KUSHIDA with another performer, NJPW has elected to turn the match into an eight-man bout by removing Gedo from the opposing team. KUSHIDA was also forced to miss New Japan's September 19 and September 21 shows, and it's unclear when he will be able to return. The company's next show is set to take place on Sunday, September 25.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is a relatively common ailment and is not life-threatening, though it can be very quick to spread through skin-to-skin contact. The ailment can cause flu-like symptoms as well as skin rashes and mouth sores. Recovery usually takes between seven and 10 days, so it's unlikely that KUSHIDA will be out of action for very long.

The New Japan star made a recent return to the company after spending three years on the "NXT" brand in WWE. In that time, KUSHIDA would win the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship, and had the chance to team with long-time tag partner Alex Shelley in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. After making his return to NJPW in June, KUSHIDA stated that he plans to spend the rest of his career in New Japan.