Karen Jarrett Opens Up About Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE

Jeff Jarrett has had multiple runs with WWE, both on- and off-screen, with his most recent stint coming earlier this year when he served as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, Jarrett departed the company just a few months after receiving the position, as he was replaced by "Road Dogg" Brian James following Triple H coming into power as WWE Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Karen Jarrett, wife of Jeff, opened up about her husband leaving WWE and whether he is working on any projects outside of the company.

"I think it's a blessing that he's not there," Karen said on "Ask Karen Anything." "I still think he has so much to offer to the business inside the ring and, just, I think he would've been limited working there with all the knowledge that he has. ... I don't know that he would've been truly happy with the changes that were made, so I think God was taking care of us by doing that." When asked if Jeff is participating in other projects outside of WWE she stated, "He is."

Karen revealed how late WWE creative meetings would go during Jeff's time in creative. "When he was in with creative, they'd be meeting until 3 in the morning," Karen said. "He would literally get his bag and just go to the airport and come home and not have slept."

"Double J" is not retired from in-ring competition just yet. His most recent match saw him team with Jay Lethal to take on Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo at Ric Flair's Last Match on July 31..

