William Regal On Why He Was Ringside For Recent AEW Match And Not On Commentary

Fans may have been left wondering why William Regal accompanied Claudio Castagnoli to the ring during the former Ring of Honor World Champion's match against Dax Harwood on "AEW Rampage" earlier this month rather than taking his usual spot on commentary. Regal addressed the question on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast with co-host Matt Koon.

"I'm gonna be as honest as an old rogue can be on this podcast. ... Too many people on commentary!" Regal said. "I'd have been sat in the front row if I tried to add another chair to that commentary team. I wouldn't have been able to see the monitors. That's why I was there."

Regal seemed to enjoy the change of pace, as it allowed him to remind viewers who might not be paying close attention that he was still around.

"People have different viewing habits," Regal said. "People have different ways they consume their product now. You might be watching the show while you're at work on your phone without the sound on ... I have no idea what you might be doing. I walk out with anybody from the [Blackpool Combat Club], and then I go to commentary. ... Why would anybody even know that I might be on commentary if they're not paying attention? A lot of people seem to do a lot of things with their phones and that nowadays. They're not focused in as much. I think it was very smart ... to send me out with Claudio, just to let the audience know I'm not dead."

Regal has since returned to his commentary duties during BCC matches, including during the hard-hitting AEW World Title bout between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley that closed the first night of "AEW Grand Slam."

