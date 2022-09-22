Britt Baker Jokes About Injury Conspiracy Against Her In AEW

Britt Baker is a top star on AEW programming, but it can be rough at the top. The former AEW Women's World Champion has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout her run with AEW. From a concussion to a partial LCL tear to a broken wrist and a broken nose, Baker has been through the wringer. And she was banged up once again during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY. Baker ended up bleeding from her nose during a four-way Match for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship. During the match, Athena lifted both Baker and Serena Deeb for a fallaway slam, and as Athena went down, her back hit Baker flush on the nose.

Never one to let an opportunity go to waste, Baker had some fun with the injury on social media. She posted a GIF of the accident on Twitter with the caption "LOL #CONSPIRACY." Luckily for both Baker and AEW, this injury figures to be a minor one — she cut a backstage promo following the match that wasn't aired live on "Dynamite," but was uploaded online. Of course, this is hardly the first time Baker has had blood gushing from her nose. She suffered a broken nose during April 8, 2020, episode of "AEW Dynamite" during a match with Hikaru Shida.

Baker didn't win the four-way match, but along with Jamie Hayter and Rebel, she attacked both Athena and AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm afterward — only for Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, to make her AEW debut, stopping the post-match beatdown.