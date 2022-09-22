Alexa Bliss Encounters Scary Situation On Airplane

Alexa Cabrera, aka WWE's Alexa Bliss, tweeted that she was a witness to a "scary situation" involving a child on a flight Wednesday night, noting that all ended well and the child was safe thanks to the help of medical professionals onboard.

"Just landed from a flight — very scary situation happened," the five-time WWE world champion tweeted out late Wednesday. "Very young child had seizure & was not responding — thank you to the medical professionals on the plane who helped the child & kept him safe until we landed."

In a follow-up response on Twitter, Bliss said "Luckily we had two doctors and two nurses on the flight."

This is the second incident on a flight Bliss has tweeted about lately, sharing earlier this month that a takeoff was delayed over a minor maintenance issue with a tray table. "I CANT MAKE THIS UP. Third AA flight that's been delayed this week," she tweeted after that incident.

Bliss most recently appeared on "WWE Raw" in San Jose, California, where she lost an intense match with Bayley. The two longtime rivals hadn't fought one another on WWE television in more than two years prior to Monday night. Bliss has been teaming up with fellow WWE stars Asuka and Bianca Belair in recent weeks, feuding with Bayley and her Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The two teams have faced off four times in the last three weeks, according to Cagematch, with Bayley challenging Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship following her win over Bliss.