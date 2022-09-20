Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw

Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.

This would ultimately lead to a singles match between the two women in the main event of the episode — a match in which the ringside commentators continually emphasized the fact that Bliss wasn't giving 100% effort into the match, suggesting that she was missing something. One subtle moment some viewers may have missed during the match may be another indicator — when Bayley and Bliss collided with a double clothesline, the lights briefly went down in the arena before turning back on. Ultimately, Bayley would emerge victorious, but will the story be the same if she has to face a new and improved version of Bliss soon?

Bliss has been a part of WWE's main roster since 2016, finding major success during her first years with the company and becoming a five-time women's champion, a Women's Tag Team Champion, a 24/7 title holder, and a Money in the Bank winner along the way. However, it's been four years since she held her last singles title, and Bliss has admitted to feeling directionless in terms of her character of late. A heel turn or other major character change seems, if not inevitable, then at least sorely needed. And with their history together as allies, rumors of Bray Wyatt's imminent return may also play into Bliss' next chapter in WWE.