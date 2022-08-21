Alexa Bliss Comments On Whether She's Had WWE Hall Of Fame Worthy Career

Alexa Bliss has had quite a career in WWE, winning major championships and wrestling at shows such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. But does that make The Goddess a certified WWE Hall of Famer in her opinion?

"I think on paper, yes," former Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss said appearing on "MackMania." "On paper, I could be a Hall of Famer, 100%. You know, I've been very fortunate with the opportunities I've had in WWE, especially in my first couple of years on the roster ... On paper our whole women's division technically yes, could be Hall of Famers."

Bliss has been on the main roster since she was drafted to the "WWE Smackdown" brand in July 2016. Within her first year of being on the main roster, Bliss became the first woman in WWE history to win both the "Raw" and "Smackdown" Women's Championships, doing so, in fact, within 10 months of her debut. Since then, Bliss has gone on to win a total of five Women's Championships, three on "Raw" and two on "Smackdown," and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Prior to her main roster run, Bliss wrestled on the "NXT" brand, however, she was never the main focus of the show. More often than not she was the manager of a tag team consisting of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy.