Tony Khan Acknowledges AEW Official Has Been Missing Illegalities In Matches

"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was an exciting event for the company for several reasons, including being the most lucrative event in AEW TV history, according to Tony Khan. And there was even a greater significance to the evening for senior official Paul Turner. Khan took to Twitter earlier today and congratulated the industry veteran for officiating his 100th main event match, which came when he called last night's AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Elsewhere on the card, Chris Jericho used dirty tactics behind the referee's back to win the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli, and Bully Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Khan addressed what went down during those matches, saying, "Paul manages our refs, who do great work, but missed some illegalities in the first few bouts last night. I know we can count on Paul, I'm asking him to tighten it up, starting tomorrow on AEW Rampage!" Though Khan is sticking to kayfabe, the officiating in AEW matches has come under scrutiny before by several people in the industry. Just earlier today, longtime WWE referee Jimmy Korderas told Wrestling Inc.'s own Nick Hausman that he disliked the fact that there were back-to-back instances during "Dynamite: Grand Slam" of the referee being distracted so one person or team could illegally win.

Another longtime WWE referee and someone who has worked with AEW, Mike Chioda, has also gone on the record with his advice on how AEW can improve officiating. "I am not a big fan of overselling too much stuff as a ref as trying to just make sure the less you're noticed, the more you're doing your job," Chioda said.