Mike Chioda Critiques Finish Of Recent WWE Main Event

WWE staged its most recent premium live event Clash at the Castle, which took place in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. It was headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the UK's own, Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was not able to end his winless streak against Reigns after Reigns' cousin, Solo Sikoa helped him out. Reigns hit a spear on McIntyre for the win. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda seemingly was not happy with the entire match and explained his criticisms of the contest.

"Charles Robinson did a hell of a job," Chioda said on "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda." "There was a couple things, I don't think it was Charles' fault at all, the bump was kind of telegraphed, kind of called that out. Just took way too long to develop on that bump and stuff. It just was telegraphed and God, they're using the barricades a little too much ... They did swerve me on the finish. I actually thought Drew was going to go over."

Robinson was the referee in the match between Reigns and McIntyre and, like he has many times in the past, took a bump during the match. Robinson has been in WWE for many years and has been one of the head referees for the company for some time. The contest between Reigns and McIntyre was a hard-fought encounter that lasted over 30 minutes. Chioda went on to praise the performance of everyone in the ring during the match.

"Hell of a match," Chioda said. "Charles did a great job. Kudos to Roman and Drew McIntyre, man. They had one hell of a match."

