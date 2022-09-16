Corey Graves On What The Usos Told Him About Bringing Solo Sikoa Into The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa won't be getting any special treatment backstage or on the road despite his relation to Roman Reigns and the Usos, at least according to WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves spoke on the "After the Bell" podcast about an airport conversation between himself and Jimmy and Jey Uso regarding their brother and his recent debut.

"I'm waiting for my flight and I'm having a conversation with the Usos about Solo and how they're making him do this ... 'the right way, the hard way,' even though he is the newest member of the most dominant faction in WWE," Graves said. "He wasn't traveling with the Usos. I saw him after Clash at the Castle, he was on the bus with myself and the 'un-cool kids.' He is paying his dues on a different level because the Bloodline takes this so seriously."

"They are taking such care to make sure that he respects this opportunity that he has, and that he excels in this role," Graves elaborated. "They're keeping him honest, which I think only will make Solo more hungry and will keep Solo on that straight and narrow path that he needs to really achieve mega-stardom, because he's going to savor every success rather than just having it all thrust upon him because he showed up in such a 'sexy' position."

Sikoa made his "NXT" debut at last year's "Halloween Havoc" special after signing with the company in August 2021. Since then, he's picked up wins on the developmental brand against the likes of Roderick Strong, Von Wagner, and JD McDonagh. Sikoa recently appeared at WWE Clash at the Castle, where he officially joined his family members in The Bloodline, and followed that up by defeating Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" North American Championship.