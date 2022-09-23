Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes This Program Should Be AEW's Number Two Storyline

On the latest episode of his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed strong feelings about what he believes should be the "No. 2 storyline" right now in All Elite Wrestling: the feud between Powerhouse Hobbs and "Absolute" Ricky Starks. The rivalry between Hobbs and Starks exploded this summer when Hobbs turned on his fellow Team Taz member at AEW's Fight for the Fallen, attacking his longtime friend after Starks lost the FTW Championship. They attempted to settle their grudge at All Out earlier this month, but Hobbs squashed Starks in under five minutes.

But the actor and former WWE creative team member says that he'd love to see AEW invest "another eight minutes a night" into their storyline, letting them do more for their feud: "It should be falling right behind anything MJF's doing," declared Prinze. "Ricky Starks is a star. He can be babyface or heel. He can talk, he can wrestle, he looks great." The podcaster also added also that he "underestimated Hobbs big time on the mic," thinking AEW would have to "start way smaller with him." "No, they did not," he admitted. "I was wrong."

Despite the potential Prinze sees in both wrestlers here, he thinks that their storyline has felt "rushed." Since All Out, their storyline has continued in a few small television segments. Twice, Hobbs has bragged about his quick victory over Starks, and, following a recent match on the September 14 episode of "Dynamite," Starks stormed the ring and clocked his nemesis with a microphone.

Ricky Starks has not competed since his defeat in Chicago but recently swore to Hobbs: "I will see you personally in New York City." Friday's "AEW Grand Slam: Rampage" takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.