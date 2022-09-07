Backstage News On Ricky Starks Quick Loss To Powerhouse Hobbs At AEW All Out

Fans were taken aback after the grudge match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks at All Out this past Sunday was essentially a squash after a month of build-up.

According to Fightful Select, the match between the pair wasn't supposed to be as short as it was. The two originally had more time slotted for the match despite the "working plan" for the company to give Hobbs a push. The report addressed rumors of Starks suffering an injury in the match, stating that this wasn't the case, and Starks assured fans "he's healthy and good to go". Fightful also said that sources within AEW indicated to them that rumors saying he had asked out of his contract or signed a new contract were not true, following the talent meeting from earlier Wednesday to address the altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite.

Starks became part of Team Taz in late July 2020 after aligning himself with Brian Cage and Taz, attacking Darby Allin and Robert Anthony. Hobbs joined the group in November of that same year. Starks dethroned Cage to win the FTW Championship in July 2021 and had a series of defenses throughout the following year.

On the July 20, 2022 edition of "Dynamite", Starks quickly defeated Cole Karter in an open challenge before issuing another one for the following week at Fight for the Fallen. Danhausen answered it and was quickly taken down. Feeling cocky, Starks issued another challenge on the spot. HOOK answered it and managed to win the title from Starks. During a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Hobbs snapped and attacked Starks from behind, leading to the dissolution of Team Taz. The two have been entangled in a bitter feud ever since.