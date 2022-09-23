Jimmy Korderas Describes Why He Thinks Tony Khan Put ROH Title On Chris Jericho

Jimmy Korderas thinks Chris Jericho is simply on another level.

The longtime referee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about Jericho winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Jericho's eighth world championship. "I like the fact that they opened the show hot with [Castagnoli vs. Jericho] and putting the title on Chris Jericho," Korderas said. "Now with Chris Jericho being the ROH Champion, that championship has been elevated to a point that it hasn't never been before."

Korderas was quick to mention that he's not trying to disrespect the previous champions of the title's 20 year history. "Chris Jericho is the biggest, globally known superstar to hold that title right now," Korderas said. "So I think he elevates that title."

Korderas also pointed out that Jericho makes ROH that much more appealing to executives at Warner Bros Discovery, as Tony Khan has been attempting to gain some kind of distribution for his second promotion since purchasing it in April. "Whether it's a syndicated weekly one-hour show or whatever the case may be," Korderas mused, "their opportunity to sell this show is greatly increased with a name like Chris Jericho attached to that title."

ROH has continued to run pay-per-views under Khan's leadership, but much of the ROH's stories, matches, and most importantly, title defenses, occur on AEW programming at the moment. Khan recently touted ROH's PPV success, saying the recent events would rank in the top three or four most successful events in the promotion's history.