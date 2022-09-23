Tony Khan Has Bold Expectation Ahead Of AEW Rampage Grand Slam

As per most Friday nights in the professional wrestling landscape, both WWE and AEW will have major shows on TV, with "Smackdown" airing on FOX from 8-10 PM and "AEW Rampage" airing from 10-12 PM on TNT. This week is a special two-hour edition of "Rampage," as, even though it was taped following "Dynamite" how it normally is, it is a Grand Slam episode, airing from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ahead of both shows tonight, AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to make a bold prediction prior to tonight's action: "You won't want to miss #AEWRampage Grand Slam TONIGHT On @TNTdrama! I promise you this will be a ppv quality show for FREE, + while I can't promise this next part, I expect that this will be the best wrestling show on tv tonight! Find out for yourself TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!" In this tweet, Khan bluntly insinuated that "Rampage" will be a better product on the night than "Smackdown."

On "Smackdown" tonight, the Brawling Brutes will take on The Usos in an attempt to win the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns. Considering tonight's "SmackDown" is just a standard episode, one would indeed hope that Grand Slam "Rampage" proves more remarkable.

Tonight on "Rampage," eight matches will take place. Here is the card for tonight's Grand Slam "Rampage."

- Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal for a shot at the AEW World Championship

- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Diamante

- NO DQ Match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

- Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

- FTW Champion HOOK and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

- Lights Out Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

- TNT Champion Wardlow & ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese

- Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara