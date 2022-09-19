AEW Rampage Sees A Boost In Ratings While WWE SmackDown Viewership Declines

It was a reversal of fortune this past Friday for "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage." Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Friday evening and the September 16 episode of "SmackDown" was viewed by an average of 2,212,000 viewers, down seven percent from the previous week.

The key demographic was also down as "SmackDown" averaged 652,000 viewers aged 18-49. That's down 12 percent from the Friday before, totaling a 0.50 P18-49 rating.

"Rampage," however, saw a much-needed boost. Friday's episode was seen by an average of 470,000 viewers, giving the show a ten percent increase in total viewership from the prior week.

The key demographic saw a very slight uptick as it was watched by an average of 183,000 people aged 18-49, totaling a 0.14 P18-49, a meager one percent increase.

Despite the drop, "SmackDown" came in at second overall in the key demographic, behind only ESPN which was airing college football (which drew a 0.77 in the P18-49 rating). "Rampage" ranked 28th in that category, but 14th for cable originals on Friday.

Looking back a year, "SmackDown" had a total audience of 2,243,000, two percent more than this past Friday. The demographic was also higher, by 14 percent. Last year's show had a 0.86 P18-49 rating.

"Rampage" last year was higher with a total audience of 642,000, 27 percent more than this past week. The key demographic from last year is startling as the September 17, 2021 episode had 50 percent more of the 18-49 audience watching.

"Rampage" presented a jam-packed show featuring the in-ring return of Samoa Joe, who had been out of action for months.

"SmackDown" did have its share of news as Logan Paul showed up to hype up the press conference, where he and Roman Reigns agreed to a title match at Crown Jewel.