Konnan Discusses How He Handles Mega Draws With Backstage Heat

Konnan, the current booker of AAA, puts a high value on locker room chemistry when it comes to booking shows and running a wrestling company overall. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan elaborated on how locker room morale is a major focus of his at all times and relates it to recent issues amongst some of AEW's top stars and executives.

On the topic of wrestlers who have backstage heat, Konnan believes hearing out his current roster members is important when it comes to who to bring into a company. "I've had wrestlers, Nick, where I won't work with them because other wrestlers have told me straight out, 'I don't want to work with him.'" Konnan admitted, though he later added a caveat to this strategy. "Unless the guy's a mega draw," the LAX leader continued, "and I can get everybody to sit down and talk it out, I just won't mess with him."