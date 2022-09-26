Braun Strowman Shows Off His Impressive Physical Transformation

Braun Strowman has had an intimidating physical presence from the moment he debuted on WWE's main roster in 2015, but over the course of his career, the former strongman has consistently looked to make improvements on his body. WWE fans definitely took notice of the former Universal Champion's physique when he recently returned to the company during the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw."

Strowman himself has been impressed with the changes he's made across the last eight years, sharing a side-by-side image of himself on Twitter comparing his days in The Wyatt Family to how he looks today. Strowman simply tweeted "Evolution!!! #MonsterOfAllMonsters" alongside the two pictures, which paint a clear picture of Strowman having trimmed down and become much leaner over time, all while remaining intimidating.

Strowman has notched plenty of achievements in WWE while making improvements as an in-ring talent, but he was released from the company back in June 2021. Afterward, he played a key role in the creation of the Control Your Narrative promotion alongside a variety of former WWE Superstars such as EC3, Westin Blake, and Karrion Kross — the latter of which also recently returned to the WWE fold.

Since Vince McMahon's resignation and the elevation of Paul "Triple H" Levesque to the role of WWE's Chief Creative Officer, Strowman has become one of many released former stars to return, now seemingly appearing regularly on "WWE SmackDown." While his role and position in the show going forward is unknown, he appears to be a feud with WWE's entire tag team division, and defeated Otis of Alpha Academy during the most recent episode of blue brand programming.