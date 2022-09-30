Drew McIntyre Names The Worst Fall Of His WWE Career

Speaking with Steve Fall of the "Ten Count" podcast on NBC Sports Boston, "SmackDown" superstar Drew McIntyre revealed what his favorite and least favorite stipulation matches are. "I like Street Fights and Anything Goes with the weapons and your feet on the ground," said McIntyre. "I do not like ladders; I do not like anything where you're off the ground."

McIntyre's main reason for not liking ladder matches is he doesn't like heights. "It's bad enough being 6'5, its terrifying enough looking down," said a chuckling McIntyre. "You can potentially fall off of it and someone's going to throw it at you. And those things aren't, you know, working ladders. They come from Home Depot. If you go to your local Home Depot and start hitting the ladder, that's what it feels like. It freaking hurts."

Another stipulation match McIntyre isn't a fan of is the Hell in a Cell match; a match in which he is 0-2, having lost to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell 2020 and Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell 2021. "When I talk about not liking heights, I've been on top of Hell in a Cell twice and it is terrifying," said McIntyre. "Legitimately 20-feet high; you're scaling a cage in order to get up there. Technically, they're supposed to be little assist holes to help you climb your way up. But when you're live on the air, you can't find those things. They're invisible so I've literally scaled up that thing with my bare hands."

The Hell in a Cell match against Orton was the match where McIntyre took the "worst fall of his career" when he was pushed off the side the cell and crashed through the announce table. With McIntyre's height combined with the distance to the ground, the fall was 17-feet. "Yeah, I hate Hell in a Cell," said McIntyre. "So give me a Street Fight; give me a weapons match; keep me on the ground and let me swing a weapon at you. And if you push me too far, I'll swing my sword at you."



