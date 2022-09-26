AEW Dark: Elevation Results (09/26) - Kip Sabian And Penelope Ford Vs. Skye Blue And Shawn Dean, Ortiz Vs. Serpentico

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on September 26, 2022!

Two matches have been announced for tonight's show. The husband and wife duo of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will be teaming up to take on Captain Shawn Dean and Skye Blue. Ford and Sabian got married in the ring during last year's Beach Break, but the pair have both been sidelined with injuries for much of this year, with Sabian suffering an arm injury in late April of last year and Ford suffering an undisclosed injury in January of this year. Both made their returns in August and have been making their way up through the ranks of the company. While Blue and Dean have less experience as a team, both hail from Chicago. Dean had also praised Blue in the past for her skills. Who will come out on top?

Ortiz will also be taking on Serpentico (with Luther in his corner) in one on one action. This will be Ortiz's first time competing in a singles match since losing to former Inner Circle member Chris Jericho in a Hair vs. Hair Match on Road Rager in June and his seventh overall singles match in the company. Meanwhile, Serpentico was defeated by a debuting Mascara Dorada. The two had previously faced off on the June 3 edition of "AEW Dark", with Ortiz scoring the win.

We are live! Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Skye Blue and Shawn Dean head to the ring, followed by Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian.