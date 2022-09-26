AEW Dark: Elevation Results (09/26) - Kip Sabian And Penelope Ford Vs. Skye Blue And Shawn Dean, Ortiz Vs. Serpentico
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on September 26, 2022!
Two matches have been announced for tonight's show. The husband and wife duo of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will be teaming up to take on Captain Shawn Dean and Skye Blue. Ford and Sabian got married in the ring during last year's Beach Break, but the pair have both been sidelined with injuries for much of this year, with Sabian suffering an arm injury in late April of last year and Ford suffering an undisclosed injury in January of this year. Both made their returns in August and have been making their way up through the ranks of the company. While Blue and Dean have less experience as a team, both hail from Chicago. Dean had also praised Blue in the past for her skills. Who will come out on top?
Ortiz will also be taking on Serpentico (with Luther in his corner) in one on one action. This will be Ortiz's first time competing in a singles match since losing to former Inner Circle member Chris Jericho in a Hair vs. Hair Match on Road Rager in June and his seventh overall singles match in the company. Meanwhile, Serpentico was defeated by a debuting Mascara Dorada. The two had previously faced off on the June 3 edition of "AEW Dark", with Ortiz scoring the win.
We are live! Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Skye Blue and Shawn Dean head to the ring, followed by Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian.
Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian vs. Skye Blue and Shawn Dean
Dean and Sabian begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Sabian sends Dean onto the apron and delivers a kick to his head. Sabian mocks Dean before Dean fires back with a shoulder tackle and a drop kick. Sabian delivers an eye poke, followed by a kick to his midsection and a snapmare. Sabian drives his knee into Dean's back. Dean delivers a couple of right hands and an insiguri. Sabian looks for a DDT off the ropes, but Dean counters into a roll up. Sabian kicks out and Dean delivers a DDT of his own.
Blue and Ford tag in. Blue delivers a knee and a thrust kick. She hits a swinging neck breaker, then goes for a pin but Ford kicks out. Blue delivers a running knee, then looks for a Chicago Destroyer but Sabian pushes Ford out of the way and takes the move. Ford then takes the opportunity to hit a neckbreaker, then goes for a pin but Blue kicks out. Dean and Sabian tag in. The pair exchange forearms and jabs before Sabian delivers a head butt. Dean fires back with a pop-up powerbomb, then goes for a pin but Sabian kicks out. Dean looks for the Last Salute, but Sabian gets his knees up. He delivers the Anarchist Suplex for the win.
Winners: Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian
Luther and Serpentico head to the ring, followed by Ortiz.
Ortiz vs. Serpentico
The bell rings and the two lock up. Ortiz delivers a shoulder tackle before the two exchange submissions. Ortiz delivers an open plan strike to Serpentico's head, but Serpentico fires back with a kick to Ortiz's head. Ortiz rolls out of the ring and Luther beats him down on the outside. Serpentico tosses him back in and delivers a pair of right hands. Ortiz hits a shotgun drop kick, followed by a back elbow and a lariat. He delivers a powerslam, then goes for a pin but Serpentico kicks out. Serpentico delivers a head scissors takeover, followed by a Swan Dive. He goes for a pin, but Ortiz kicks out. Ortiz delivers a right hand to Serpentico's midsection, followed by a Fisherman's Buster for the win.
Winner: Ortiz