Backstage News On Which AEW Talent WWE Has Reached Out To

Among the more intriguing stories in wrestling recently has been AEW reportedly combating attempts by WWE, under new management with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge, to reach out to contracted AEW talent in attempts to lure them away. Whether or not the situation has crossed the line into tampering or not remains a mystery, but in regards to who was contacted, that picture has become clearer.

In the latest report on the situation by Fightful Select, sources confirmed that Swerve Strickland was one of the AEW talents contacted by WWE regarding a return, with it being indicated to Fightful that it was in regards to WWE bringing back Hit Row to the "SmackDown" brand. Sources told Fightful that Strickland had no interest in returning to WWE, and referred them to his attorney instead.

Fightful also took the opportunity to kill some rumors in this report, noting that sources had told them that Keith Lee had not been contacted by WWE about a potential return, despite some online speculation. Fightful also noted that Miro, another name fans have speculated may want out, hadn't asked for his release, and couldn't confirm whether or not WWE had contacted him.