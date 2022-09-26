Seth Rollins Uses AEW Star's Submission Finisher On WWE Raw

In more than a decade of being on WWE TV, Seth Rollins had never won a match by submission. All that changed during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw" as Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio with the Peruvian Necktie, a submission hold made popular by injured AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

Rollins seemed to have the match won after he hit The Stomp on Mysterio, but locked in the Peruvian Necktie on the veteran luchador to send a message to Matthew Riddle ahead of their Fight Pit bout in a few weeks.

The last instance of Rollins' team winning a match by submission was when he & Becky Lynch defeated Mike & Maria Kanellis in a mixed tag team bout on the July 1, 2019 episode of "Raw." However, it was Lynch who secured the win for her team by applying the Dis-Arm-Her on Mike Kanellis.

Rollins has been on the receiving end of several submission holds over the years, tapping out to the likes of Edge, Samoa Joe and John Cena.

Riddle and Rollins will battle in only the third Fight Pit match in WWE history at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8. The match was announced last week after the bitter rivals cost each other their respective matches, which led to a brawl in the backstage area.

With Fight Pit rules allowing for victory only by TKO or submission, fans could witness a completely different version of Rollins at Extreme Rules, as the former Universal Champion will be forced to curb his usual high-flying style. The Fight Pit structure does not include ropes or turnbuckles; the canvas is instead surrounded by steel and raised platforms. Riddle, owing to his MMA background, is the odds-on favorite heading into the match. Rollins defeated Riddle at Clash at the Castle earlier this month.