Possible Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Spotted In Latest WWE Extreme Rules Graphics

The WWE Universe is less than two weeks away from the highly-anticipated Extreme Rules premium live event, and as the card continues to grow, the more "extreme" the buzz around it is becoming. We learned during last night's "Raw" that Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship will be a ladder match, and that a returning Edge will battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match.

To build more hype for the show, WWE has released new graphics that showcase the WWE Superstars and what type of matches they will partake in. But in this new creative era of WWE overseen by Chief Content Officer Triple H, subtleties and easter eggs have become commonplace, like the background chaos that led to Dexter Lumis' return to WWE or the White Rabbit QR codes that continue popping up on WWE programming. Another subtle detail on those aforementioned Extreme Rules graphics may be an indicator of how and when Bray Wyatt, also known as The Fiend, is on his way back to WWE.

In the background of all five of the released promotional match graphics, random objects are strewn about invoking the concept of Extreme Rules, like a steel chair, barbed wire, and a kendo stick. However, upon closer inspection, it appears that the graphics for the men's and women's matches have one significant difference. Unlike in the women's graphics, in the top left-hand corner of the men's a lantern hangs from the ceiling with a swarm of fireflies fluttering below it. Of course, fans of Wyatt will recall his signature way of entering the ring with a lantern.

The me's matches that include the lantern are Edge vs Balor in an "I Quit" match, Riddle vs Seth Freakin' Rollins inside the Fight Pit, and Drew McIntyre vs Killer Kross in a strap match. Whether these graphics hint at Wyatt's potential involvement in the men's matches rather than the women's or don't mean anything at all is anyone's guess.