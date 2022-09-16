Behind-The-Scenes News On WWE's Talks With Bray Wyatt

Ever since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, many popular faces who had been let go or left the company prior to Levesque's ascension have miraculously returned — names that include Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and several others. However, one name many have been longing to see since his release in July of 2021 is Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on the subject of "The Fiend" during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Triple H teased Wyatt's return, talking about what it was like to work with someone as creative as he is. Although we have yet to see Wyatt make his first appearance in over a year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been increased talks about Wyatt returning to the WWE. And though the talks had stalled at one point, the Observer described Wyatt/WWE as "not a dead issue." The report suggests Wyatt will likely not be appearing in other companies, as his asking price has been prohibitively high. The Observer notes that during his time in WWE, Wyatt was being paid around the same about as former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey and 14-time World Champion Randy Orton, just one tier below Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, putting him among "the highest paid pro wrestlers in the world."

Wyatt has yet to wrestle a match since his WrestleMania 37 brawl with Orton, which he lost in under six minutes after suffering a betrayal by Alexa Bliss. The former WWE and Universal Champion has not appeared anywhere outside the company and has been keeping a low profile since his release, apart from several cryptic tweets.