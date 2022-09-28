WWE NXT Announces Indefinite Suspension For Gallus

Wolfgang, Joe & Mark Coffey of Gallus have been suspended indefinitely by WWE for their actions on the 9/27 episode of "NXT 2.0."

The former "NXT UK" stable attacked security guards and WWE officials following Wolfgang & Mark Coffey's loss to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules Match, prompting cops to arrest them. After Tuesday's show went off the air, WWE announced the indefinite suspension via social media.

Earlier in the night, Joe Coffey assaulted a security guard and was subsequently banned from ringside for the Pub Rules Match. However, he did a run-in during the main event match anyway.

The teams of Gallus and Briggs & Jensen have been embroiled in a feud ever since the NXT Worlds Collide event, where Pretty Deadly won a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Titles. During the match, Jensen & Briggs were eliminated by Gallus, thus dropping their "NXT UK" Tag Team Titles. Later, the teams would continue to brawl on the outside despite both being eliminated from the match.

Gallus first arrived on "NXT 2.0" during the Heatwave special episode on August 16, attacking Diamond Mine in a backstage segment. They were among the long list of "NXT UK" Superstars who got called up to "NXT 2.0" following WWE's decision to place the "NXT UK" brand on hiatus.