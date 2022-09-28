Fandango Gives His Thoughts On 'Megolomaniac' MJF

MJF is one of AEW's hottest acts. After not being on TV for three months, MJF made his return at All Out, where he won the casino chip, which allows him to challenge for the AEW World Title at a time of his choosing. Former WWE star Fandango recently shared his thoughts on the controversial MJF.

"I like MJF," Fandango said on "Cafe De Rene." "I like a kid that's cocky and a little full of s***. That's wrestling to me. Maybe he rubs people the wrong way backstage, and maybe when he talks to the media he kind of puts himself over and comes off a little bombastic and a little egotistical and a little bit of a megalomaniac, maybe that pisses the other guys off. ... If there is a little, little tension backstage and you want to go and f****** show someone up, then as long as it doesn't disrespect your boss in front of a scrum, it's fine."

Fandango was referencing the incident at the All-Out post-show media scrum, where CM Punk made disparaging comments about AEW EVPs The Elite while AEW CEO Tony Khan was sitting next to him.

