MJF Shares First Tweet Since AEW Return

AEW's latest pay-per-view ended with a shocking twist, as Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return to the company and executed a devious plan to get back into the AEW World title picture. Since then, MJF's big return has been massively overshadowed by the backstage drama that led to a reported physical altercation between The Elite and CM Punk, but "The Salt of the Earth" took to Twitter today to remind fans that he's coming back to "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday. Friedman posted a picture of his colorful shoes propped up as he relaxes on what appears to be a private jet, likely on the way to Buffalo, NY for tomorrow's live "Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" tapings.

What's next for MJF remains unclear at this time, but the end of All Out made it appear he was coming straight for CM Punk and the AEW World Championship. Friedman had been absent from AEW television since June 1, when he gave a seething promo that blasted how Tony Khan treats him and the other stars that were never in WWE.

With the assistance of Stokley Hathaway and his clients like W. Morrisey, Ethan Page, and others, MJF was able to secure the victory in the casino ladder match earlier in the night, guaranteeing a future shot at the AEW World title. However, given the incident after the show, it's possible Punk loses the championship due to suspension, firing, or departure. AEW star Eddie Kingston was recently suspended for getting into a minor physical altercation with Sammy Guevara earlier this year, so it would naturally make sense that a similar punishment is dealt out, at the very least, leaving the situation surrounding the world championship murky.