Ronda Rousey Comments On CM Punk's Controversial AEW All Out Media Scrum

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey isn't quite sure what to make of the backstage brawl that occurred following AEW's All Out pay-per-view event, although she's far from alone in that. Things boiled over following CM Punk's rant during a media scrum. The former AEW World Champion hurled digs at AEW EVPs, Hangman Page, and his former friend Colt Cabana. Once Punk wrapped up his time with the media and went into the locker room, the situation got physical. Punk and The Young Bucks got into a fight. Kenny Omega and backstage producer Ace Steel were also involved.

Rousey recently had a live stream and was asked about her thoughts on the backstage turmoil at the conclusion of All Out. "Was there a real fight?" Rousey asked. "Everything is all hearsay. I don't know what to say. I wasn't there when it happened." She later questioned whether or not the melee was legitimate. "I know I didn't see it, but are you sure it's not, you know, a work?" Rousey also isn't alone in questioning whether the whole ordeal was a work, but most evidence suggests otherwise.

Punk, Steel, The Young Bucks, and Omega have all been suspended. Rumors have been swirling on the future of Punk, who was stripped of the AEW World Championship following the incident. On top of the suspension, Punk also suffered a torn left triceps at All Out that will keep him out of action for eight months. The good news for AEW is that Fightful recently reported the backstage morale post-All Out is said to be high. One AEW veteran went as far as to say that the past three weeks have been far more mellow than it was in the buildup to All Out.