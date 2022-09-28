The New Day Reunites For Existential G4 Sketch

WWE and G4 TV have had a working partnership ever since the latter relaunched in November 2021, which is most apparent in The New Day member Xavier Woods being a host for the network. One of the shows he's had a primary role on, titled "Attack of the Show," celebrates humorous web content and creates silly sketches of their own. The cast of AOTS did just that in their newest video, but this time around, Woods brought along his fellow New Day members, Kofi Kingston and Big E, to join the cast.

The commercial spoof begins with Attack of the Show cast members Will Neff and Case Blackwell portraying children playing with pro wrestling action figures. Upon expressing their dissatisfaction with the realness of the figures, The New Day appears and offers them a Fully Opposable Action Human. Instead of being a real toy, Blackwell is transformed into a giant wrestling figure that Neff stretches in different positions, smashes into walls, forces to read philosophy, and carry out other ridiculous tasks. There's even a moment where The New Day is doing some signature gyrating of their backsides, or booties as they prefer the term.

In the world of pro wrestling, The New Day hasn't been united since Big E suffered a broken neck on the March 11, 2022, episode of "SmackDown." During a recent interview, E gave an update on the matter, revealing that his "C1 is not completely ossifying, it's not completely forming at the bone," meaning that he can live day-to-day life without a neck brace, but he isn't approved to bring his signature moveset back to the squared circle. In August, E explained that the doctors want to examine the progress after a year of continued healing.