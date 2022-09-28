Drew McIntyre Says He Was Assigned To WWE Hall Of Famer When He Was 23

A long time ago, in a galaxy known as "WWE SmackDown: 2008", Drew McIntyre was a protege of The Undertaker. In an interview with the "Hollywood Raw Podcast," the WWE star recalled his first impressions of The Undertaker when McIntyre began his main roster run.

"He was awesome," McIntyre said. "He was put in charge of me, probably against his will, when I was about 23. That was about the time where the powers that be realized that the older generation were starting to retire, and they had to start pushing some youth to the front. It became the youth movement, and Sheamus and I were kind of the first two that people took on as the projects of, 'Okay, we have to start building for the future,' with Sheamus on 'Raw' and myself on 'SmackDown.' Sheamus was put under the Triple H learning tree, and me, I was going to the Undertaker learning tree. Vince [McMahon] said, 'You don't listen to anybody but The Undertaker.'

"I wish I thought the way I think now back then, because his wrestling IQ is obviously off the charts. At the time, mine was a lot lower than it is now. So many of those lessons that I got, they just flew right over my head. And thankfully I remembered a few, light bulbs went off as the years went by. But that was such an amazing opportunity, and to watch how he conducted himself backstage, always, he was the coolest guy in the room. You could feel him when he watched in the room. If there was a situation, it was always dealt with calmly and by him, so it had such an impact on me, and how to be a leader, and how to conduct yourself."