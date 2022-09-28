Bobby Fish Comments On Reports He Wanted Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly To Leave AEW

Bobby Fish has addressed reports that he tried getting Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to leave AEW. Fish's time with AEW has come to an end as the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Fightful reported that the split was said to be amicable until AEW caught wind of Fish's comments on the CM Punk situation following the All Out PPV.

Reports later surfaced with the claim previously mentioned. Fish has taken to "The Undisputed Podcast" to address the report that he wanted to convince Cole and O'Reilly to leave AEW. "I guess what was most troublesome and amusing at the same time to me was how many outlets picked up on what was — because if there's anybody who knows that it's totally fabricated information, it would be me, Adam, Kyle, Hunter, like the people that it's talking about who didn't do any of the things, so none of it's real," Fish said.

Fish poked fun at the reports, sarcastically saying that after 25 years in the business, he doesn't know how contracts work. Fish was also surprised that Jim Cornette believed in what was being reported despite their past cordial working relationship. "It is what it is," Fish said. "I think that's what sucks the most about it is that these people that write this stuff, there's no checks and balances, there's no ramifications when you are in the wrong. Therefore, they continue to just write whatever it is that they're gonna write and it gets picked up by whomever and then it becomes — like, the fact or fiction line doesn't really matter. So, the whole thing is just absurd." For his part, Fish recently made his debut with Impact Wrestling.

