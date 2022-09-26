Backstage News On Bobby Fish's Impact Wrestling Status

Bobby Fish showed up in Impact Wrestling recently, making a surprise appearance at Victory Road and cutting an in-ring promo, which was eventually interrupted by Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera. While Fish is scheduled for a few upcoming shows for the promotion, it would appear he has not officially signed with the company just yet (via PWInsider).

Fish and Joe Hendry — who did sign a deal with Impact — were both filming backstage material this weekend that is planned for use on future episodes of Impact on AXS, but neither of them stepped into the ring for matches during the tapings. During his debut promo, Fish alluded to the fact that he was under no contract, stating, "Impact can't fire me; I don't work here," which looks to be very much the case right now.

Still, the former Undisputed Era member is currently scheduled for Bound For Glory PPV on October 7, as well as a television taping the next day, which takes place in Albany, New York — Fish's hometown. At this point, it is unknown whether he will continue working for Impact Wrestling beyond that, but it is possible that Fish may strike a deal to appear for a longer stretch.

Earlier this year, Fish was a part of the Undisputed Elite in AEW alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, but he left the company in early September. Since then, he has been very outspoken about his time with the promotion, particularly his feelings on CM Punk, leading to a shoot fight challenge for the former AEW World Champion that has gone unanswered thus far.