Tony Khan's Feud With An NFL Star Led To A Big-Time Trade

Tony Khan is a lifelong pro wrestling fan, and he often genuinely comes across that way. Sometimes it leads to him taking shots at WWE, other times boasting about the quality of his show. But Khan isn't just the CEO of All Elite Wrestling — he holds an executive role with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, as well. Khan also maintains a fairly active Twitter presence, and rightly or wrongly, that can lead to internal grievances playing out in public.

Take, for example, former Jaguars' defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. A third-round pick, Ngakoue and Khan got into it back in April 2020 (via jacksonville.com) shortly after the Jaguars applied the franchise tag on Ngakoue, tying him to the franchise. The lineman, however, was done with Jacksonville and wanted out — eventually leading to a call-out of Khan. He started by tweeting "#FREEYANN" before telling Khan to "stop hiding," which ultimately led to Khan's response.

"I'm not in hiding sir, I'm in isolation getting ready for the draft," Khan tweeted. "I've been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn't know that since you unfollowed me (again)."

Ngakoue wasted no time shooting back, calling Khan spoiled.

"Since your feeling might today [sic] let's both let the world in on the truth," he wrote. "We been had a discussion that the Chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled [brat] ... holding up people for no reason."