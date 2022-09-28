MJF Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's media tour continues. He recently appeared on the September 27, 2022 edition of Barstool Sports' "KFC Radio" to trade wit and barbs with host Kevin Clancy on several topics.

One topic touched on MJF's personal "wrestling Mount Rushmore” and which wrestlers would be on it. While the Long Islander initially wanted to put himself on the proverbial mountaintop four times, he relented and revealed his first two names, "The Game" Triple H and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. "I think the reason why I'm so successful is that I'm such a huge student of the game," he said about the latter, "and, honestly, I prefer to watch '80s stuff over the Attitude Era stuff because, to me, that's when people were the most authentic in the history of this business."

After much dithering, MJF admitted that despite his aforementioned preference for '80s wrestling over the WWE's "Attitude Era," the other two names on his personal "Mount Rushmore of Wrestling" would be The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

While MJF was somewhat regretful about leaving legendary names like The Undertaker and Vince McMahon off his list, he made no bones about why he would exclude Mick Foley: "F**k Mick Foley, I'm the most famous Long Island wrestler of all time, f**k him ... go take a Nestea plunge to bed, dude."

When asked why Hulk Hogan wouldn't make his top four, MJF admitted "there's been some controversy about him" and couldn't really comment otherwise about "Terry Bollea."

