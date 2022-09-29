Backstage News On Tony D'Angelo's Injury Status

Tony D'Angelo suffered a knee injury during the September 27 episode of "WWE NXT" as he competed against Wes Lee in a qualification match for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio" it is understood that the issue is not that bad, as he is not expected to be undergoing major surgery, and D'Angelo could be back sooner than people would think.

Of course, D'Angelo is legitimately hurt, and it remains to be seen how long he is going to be on the shelf for. He was unable to finish the match against Lee during the latest episode of the developmental show because of his knee problem as he was unable to get back up to his feet after he went face-first into the turnbuckles. The 'X' sign was thrown up by the WWE official inside the ring, and that is how Lee was given the victory, allowing him to progress to the upcoming ladder match for the vacant title, with Carmelo Hayes and Oro Mensah having also qualified at this point.

There was some surprise that this was shown on television because the match between D'Angelo and Lee was actually pre-taped back on September 1st, and that led to speculation taking place about the injury from those who were in attendance. However, that was not confirmed by the company, nor the wrestler until the match was shown on television this week, meaning WWE might be considering using it as a storyline moving forward when D'Anelgo returns.