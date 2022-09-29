Jim Ross Comments On Saraya's AEW Debut

"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a jam-packed show that saw titles change hands and the vacant AEW World Championship find a new holder, but one of the biggest talking points was the surprise debut of former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige). Fans have been excited about the news, but have questioned whether Saraya will be able to wrestle, a sentiment Jim Ross echoed on his latest "Grilling JR" episode when he said, "I am hopeful if she's healthy enough to go."

"Saraya, I am assuming she's going to be healthy enough to wrestle, I don't know, I am assuming that she is," Ross said. "We will see, she's a positive addition if so. It's good, helps our women's division I think, she was a good hand, and still is a good hand ... so we will see."

There's been no official comment from Saraya or AEW CEO Tony Khan in relation to whether she is medically cleared to compete, but it was reported that was not the case as of recently. Saraya last wrestled back in December 2017, when she suffered her career-ending neck injury during a six-woman tag team match at a WWE live event, and her time with WWE came to an end back in June when her contract expired.

Saraya made her first appearance on "AEW Dynamite" last night, but did not address her medical status. A recent report from Fightful said that "the amount of money it was signed for largely implies that she'll be wrestling in some capacity."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.