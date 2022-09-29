Malakai Black Gets Crazy Head Tattoo

It's been a rollercoaster past few weeks for Malakai Black, as speculation regarding his AEW future ballooned following the House of Black's loss at AEW All Out. It even seemed Black was on his way out the door of AEW for awhile until he set the record straight this Monday by revealing he would be staying with the promotion, and was merely taking some time off. And he appears to be making the most of his time off by getting some new ink.

Earlier in the week, tattoo artist Eddie S. Tattoos posted on his Instagram story a photo of Black sitting in a chair, getting a large tattoo on the left side of his head.

"Hurricane tattoo with Malakai Black," Eddie posted.

A quick look at the tattoo suggests this only part of the process, as it appears the tattoo is merely an outline at this point that still needs to be filled in. While this would seem a painful process for those who have never had tattoos, this will likely be nothing new for the House of Black founder, who sports some of the most amazing tattoos in the wrestling business today.

When AEW fans, and wrestling fans by in large, will get to see this new tattoo of Black's will now become the question. While reiterating his position with AEW this past Monday, Black indicated his time off could be anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. He is not the only House of Black member cooling his jets, as Buddy Matthews is also taking some time off for the foreseeable future.