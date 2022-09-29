Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives Insight Into MJF And Tony Khan's Relationship

The professional relationship between AEW star MJF and AEW CEO Tony Khan has been the subject of much fan curiosity of late, largely due to MJF appearing to be unhappy with his AEW contract prior to his return at All Out 2022. MJF cut a promo on the "AEW Dynamite" following Double or Nothing 2022, begging the CEO to fire him. That didn't happen, however, as the two have seemingly come to an agreement and MJF is back on weekly AEW TV once again, and actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. has provided some insight into Khan and MJF's relationship.

"MJF believes in Tony Khan even when he doesn't agree with him," Prinze Jr. said while on his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast. "Tony lets Max do what he needs to get over. They have a good business relationship. Like, you need to trust in that. You have some foundation pieces that people love."

Since MJF has returned, he won the Casino Ladder match at All Out to ensure a future AEW World Championship match down the line. For the time being, however, The Salt of the Earth has other things on his plate — he'll return to singles action next week on "AEW: Dynamite" when he takes on Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club, MJF's first singles match since Double or Nothing in May, when he was defeated by his former employee, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow. The match marked MJF's second straight PPV loss, following his defeat at the hands of CM Punk at AEW Revolution.

