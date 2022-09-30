Backstage News On Concern Heading Into WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" could be affected by Hurricane Ian, which has caused serious damage in Florida, as the company is reportedly concerned about talent being able to get to Winnipeg, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It's believed that at least some of the talent booked, who live in the Orlando area, will not be able to make the show tonight, or the house shows for this weekend in Bismarck, ND, Regina, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. No specific names were given regarding who will not be able to appear, but the hurricane has meant that travel for many wrestlers is incredibly difficult. Tonight's episode currently only has three matches confirmed ahead of time, however, even those could end up being altered if those involved are not able to make it.

Earlier this week, AEW CEO Tony Khan put out a message on Twitter, making it clear that it was not compulsory for wrestlers to travel for "AEW Dynamite," and the "AEW Rampage" taping on Wednesday due to the hurricane. It's unknown whether or not WWE has given a similar message to members of the roster living in the Florida area, but there will likely be names missing from action this weekend.

Natalya could be one of the people dealing with travel issues, as she revealed on Twitter that her home was directly in the direct path of Hurricane Ian. Angelo Dawkins has also shared pictures of his home on Twitter, which has sustained some flooding damage. The company closed the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, which is located in Florida, due to safety precautions.