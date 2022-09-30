The Usos Match Reportedly Being Discussed For Upcoming Premium Live Event

WWE Extreme Rules is the next premium live event on the company's calendar, and, while the card is building up, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos are nowhere to be found on it. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso is under consideration, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes on "WWE SmackDown" last week successfully defending their titles, but that was the first time they had done so since August 1 on "Raw." As far as participating in premium live events, The Usos last competed at WWE SummerSlam defeating The Street Profits; they were missing in action at Clash at the Castle.

Right now, the champions are not engaged in any active feuds with any teams on either brand, but there is always time on the many hours of WWE weekly programming to set something up quickly for the show in Philadelphia. However, it won't be The Brawling Brutes or Imperium involved as both were announced for a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on the card.

Also at Extreme Rules, we'll get Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross in a Strap Match, Edge and Finn Balor competing in an I Quit encounter, and Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle inside the Fight Pit. Two women's matches have also been confirmed as Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan will meet for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules bout, and Bayley and Bianca Belair will face off in a Ladder Match for the "Raw" Women's Championship match. In addition, the White Rabbit mystery is expected to finally provide some answers that night.