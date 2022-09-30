Drew McIntyre Takes Issue With Logan Paul Getting WWE Title Shot

Many people have had their thoughts on the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between current champion Roman Reigns and his challenger Logan Paul. Fellow WWE star Drew McIntyre is now one of those people. In an interview with My San Antonio, McIntyre spoke about the upcoming title match.

"Maybe Logan Paul will be champion. I doubt it," McIntyre said. "I understand why it is happening and I get celebrity involvement, especially the ones that give their all — and we have had a few. Logan Paul has done a great job, but I don't know about fighting for the titles. I think the titles should be ☺reserved for people who worked up the card and put the time in. It will be a spectacle and Roman will smash him and people will talk about it. That is what it is all about, I guess. I just have a different view of the titles as I talked about leading into the match with Roman. The elders sent someone to take me out, they sent the entire Bloodline, but I guess I have to take out Kross first and work my way back out again because that is what Drew always does."