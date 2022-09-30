Drew McIntyre Takes Issue With Logan Paul Getting WWE Title Shot
Many people have had their thoughts on the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between current champion Roman Reigns and his challenger Logan Paul. Fellow WWE star Drew McIntyre is now one of those people. In an interview with My San Antonio, McIntyre spoke about the upcoming title match.
"Maybe Logan Paul will be champion. I doubt it," McIntyre said. "I understand why it is happening and I get celebrity involvement, especially the ones that give their all — and we have had a few. Logan Paul has done a great job, but I don't know about fighting for the titles. I think the titles should be ☺reserved for people who worked up the card and put the time in. It will be a spectacle and Roman will smash him and people will talk about it. That is what it is all about, I guess. I just have a different view of the titles as I talked about leading into the match with Roman. The elders sent someone to take me out, they sent the entire Bloodline, but I guess I have to take out Kross first and work my way back out again because that is what Drew always does."
Drew McIntyre Plans To Go After The Bloodline Again
As noted by McIntyre, he is now contending with Karrion Kross, who he'll face in a strap match at Extreme Rules, before he can turn his focus back to the Bloodline. For McIntyre, and his fans, that's just something he's come to expect.
"I am glad my fans see that. They know how hard I work and would do the championship schedule while Roman does the part-time schedule. They know I am there when I am sick and hurt. The food poisoning, I had last week is all over the internet. I am showing up to TV, getting an IV and still performing. That is who I am, and I will get a shot at the title. I will go around to the entire Bloodline family knock on their door, then apologize and then beat them up. Then I will go to the Rock's door and say 'I am so sorry. You are such a great guy. Your mother is awesome. She looked after my wife at WrestleMania all those years ago, but I am going to have to beat you up because you might show up while I am fighting Roman. I have to take out the whole family. I am sorry.'"