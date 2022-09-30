Shane Helms Names WWE's Top Performer

WWE has seen many great performers throughout history, with stars such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista making the journey from superstardom in WWE to the big screen in Hollywood. Many WWE stars have played an array of characters over the course of the company's history, with Shane Helms acting as The Hurricane during part of his career, a character who won the European Championship, the Cruiserweight Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championships. Helms named who he believes is WWE's top performer today while on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin."

"Sami [Zayn] is the top performer in this entire industry," Helms said. "It's daunting sometimes. Sami has a reputation. He'll drive you bananas, but the end result is always a home run or a grand slam." Earlier this year on night two of WrestleMania 38, Zayn took on Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match which featured insane weapons and cameos from members of the Jackass crew.

Helms produced the match and commented on helping come up with one of the spots in the match. "I wasn't really known for being a hardcore wrestler," Helms continued. "It just all came together like, so crazy. Just a lot of creativity from everybody involved. That was just a massive team effort ... The big hand has to come out as the right time and you got a gigantic, human-sized mousetrap which, the mousetrap, the human mousetrap was my idea." Helms revealed if he still stays in contact with Knoxville. "I stay in touch with him," Helms said. "He's such a great guy, Johnny Knoxville. I hope to see him back one day."

