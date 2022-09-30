Rhea Ripley Never Thought She Would Splinter Legendary Pro Wrestling Family

From the moment Dominik Mysterio embarked on his journey to the WWE as an in-ring performer, everyone saw where the story was going. Whether it was 10 years from his first match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 or a few weeks after, wrestling fans knew eventually that the 25-year-old would feud with his father, whether as a heel or baby face. However, nobody could've predicted how we'd get to that point, which was revealed at WWE Clash at the Castle when Dominik attacked his father Rey and his partner Edge, siding with The Judgment Day. The turn hit new levels when Dominik formed a relationship with the faction's Rhea Ripley, referring to her as his "papi."

During an exclusive interview with Sport Bible, Ripley mentioned how she never thought she'd "be the reason the Mysterios broke up," and detailed how well Dominik has done away from his father. "I'm glad that he's finally coming into his own, you can see the confidence growing in him every week and that's what I wanted to bring out of him," Ripley said. "We wanted him to be his own human, and that's why we had to drag him away from Rey."

The feud between Rey, Edge, and The Judgment Day will tell its next chapter at WWE's upcoming premium live event Extreme Rules, where Edge will face Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. "The Rated R Superstar" made his shocking return to "Raw" this past week, setting up the match by spearing Balor and The Judgment Day. As entertaining as she is as part of The Judgment Day though, it remains to been when fans can expect to see Ripley actually wrestle again.