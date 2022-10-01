Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
In a new interview with Ariel Helwani in collaboration with BT Sports, Rollins addressed his relationship with his old stablemates, saying that they all remain in each other's good graces nearly a decade after they debuted together at WWE Survivor Series 2012.
"It's very healthy competition," Rollins said regarding his relationship specifically with Reigns,admitting that this has been the case since their time in The Shield. "We were all using each other, not helping each other, and I don't mean that in a negative way. We all knew our ultimate goal was to be [at] the top."
Rollins heaped praise on Reigns' work, saying, "He is immensely talented at what he does, and he is incredible as champion. ... There's never been a butting of the heads, it's always been smooth sailing between him and I."
There was never any animosity
Helwani asked Rollins if he still has a relationship with Moxley now that it's been three years since they worked for the same company. Rollins was quick to reassure Helwani and fans that he and Moxley are still friends, though they speak less than they did a few years ago. "I don't talk to him as much obviously, opposite schedules and different stuff, but our baby girls are close to the same age," Rollins said, adding that Moxley isn't much of a texter, so he occasionally makes an effort to meet up with him in person if the chance arises. "When we were in Cincinnati, last time I was there, I popped into the house and said hi and checked in on him."
Rollins clarified that his relationship with Moxley never really wavered, despite what some fans might have believed. "There was never any animosity," Rollins explained. "He's great, at the top of his game, doing his thing over in AEW, so [I wish him] nothing but the best."
Rollins concluded: "I've always had a great relationship with those guys."
