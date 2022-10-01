Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley

After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.

In a new interview with Ariel Helwani in collaboration with BT Sports, Rollins addressed his relationship with his old stablemates, saying that they all remain in each other's good graces nearly a decade after they debuted together at WWE Survivor Series 2012.

"It's very healthy competition," Rollins said regarding his relationship specifically with Reigns,admitting that this has been the case since their time in The Shield. "We were all using each other, not helping each other, and I don't mean that in a negative way. We all knew our ultimate goal was to be [at] the top."

Rollins heaped praise on Reigns' work, saying, "He is immensely talented at what he does, and he is incredible as champion. ... There's never been a butting of the heads, it's always been smooth sailing between him and I."