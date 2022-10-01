Title Defense For Pac Is First Match Announced For Battle Of The Belts IV

Following his controversial victory over Orange Cassidy at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Pac is scheduled to defend his All-Atlantic Title against Trent Beretta at "AEW Battle of the Belts IV" on October 7.

This upcoming title match between Beretta and Pac serves as a continuation of the rivalry between Pac and Orange Cassidy, which began back at AEW Revolution 2020, where the two met in singles competition. While Cassidy is yet to beat Pac, each battle between the two has seen OC inch closer to defeating his adversary. This came to a head in their match at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," as Pac needed to use the ring bell hammer on Cassidy to defeat him and pick up his fifth successful defense of the championship. In the Twitter video hyping Beretta's upcoming challenge, he mentions that the shot with the hammer sidelined Cassidy and that he plans to avenge his fallen ally.

The bout between Beretta and Pac also furthers the ongoing stable war between Death Triangle and Best Friends, which is yet another long-term rivalry dating back to Spring 2020. Best Friends have been a thorn in the side of Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero M for over two and a half years. The two stables are stalwarts of the AEW trios division. Following the recent suspension of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Pac and The Lucha Bros defeated Best Friends to win the vacant AEW World Trios Titles that had been held by The Elite.