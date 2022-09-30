The Latest On Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks' AEW Suspension

Following CM Punk's comments about The Elite as EVPs at the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum, along with statements about Colt Cabana, there was a backstage altercation which left Punk, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Ace Steel all suspended. Others who have backstage roles with AEW were also initially suspended following the backstage brawl, with those men being Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck, however, the four have had their suspensions lifted and returned to AEW.

In the newest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that in the last few days, Omega and the Bucks have not heard from the company in any form, and that AEW is purposely not addressing the subject. Meltzer also reported that the situation is currently on hold due to possible legal action being taken and that could very well cause a delay, along with a second hold-up that Meltzer stated has not been made clear. Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks recently posted on his Instagram story and informed fans that they would be seeing them "real soon," however, their suspensions are still in effect.

Punk had won the AEW World Championship earlier that night at All Out by defeating Jon Moxley, while The Elite had become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions by defeating "Hangman" Adam Page and The Dark Order. However, in light of the altercation, both Punk and The Elite were stripped of their titles, with AEW already having crowned new champions. The Death Triangle defeated Best Friends and Orange Cassidy to become the AEW World Trios Champions on the same night as the announcement. AEW also held a tournament to determine the new AEW World Champion which resulted in Moxley defeating Bryan Danielson at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" to become the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion.