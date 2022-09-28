Matt Jackson Says He Will See Fans 'Very Soon' In First Video Since AEW All Out

The Young Bucks could be making their return to AEW programming. In the midst of promoting he and his brother's soon-to-be-released custom sneakers, Matt Jackson took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to let fans know that he's excited to get back in the ring.

"Thank you so much, guys, for everything," Jackson said. "For the last 18 years, you guys have supported us and been so great to us, and I really can't wait to see you guys very soon."

Matt and his brother Nick were both among those suspended for the fight that broke out following AEW's All Out pay-per-view and the controversial press conference that ended the evening. Since then, an external investigation has reportedly taken place, though it's unclear if that investigation has come to a conclusion. Several of the suspended talents have been brought back into the fold, allegedly those who attempted to break up the fight rather than participate in it. Since the Bucks have been gone, rumors have swirled that the tag team had their eyes on a move towards WWE, but that story has largely been shut down in recent weeks.

The Bucks have already used their Twitter bio to jokingly comment on the situation, and fans are likely eagerly awaiting the return of their YouTube series, "Being the Elite," which was put on hold in the aftermath of the fracas. It seems inevitable that the group will have to address the situation in some form on the vlog, and while some might believe the EVPs should remain serious regarding the fight, it's likely they'll find a way to playfully reference the events of the last month.