WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Reveals Advice Triple H Has Given Him

Following the NCAA's massive announcement in 2021 that allowed college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness, WWE unveiled its NIL (or Next In Line) program. Through this initiative, a diverse array of athletes are given access to the WWE Performance Center and all its resources, such as media training, community relations, and more. Upon completion of the program, some participants may earn an opportunity at a WWE contract.

Olympic gold medalist and (technically) "Raw" roster member Gable Steveson was the first collegiate athlete to receive an NIL deal. Since his signing, 30 more student athletes from various disciplines have signed on, including 6-foot-4, 270-pound track and field star Ruben Banks from the University of Arkansas. While speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Banks discussed his NIL experience. Though the Binfield, England native signed up with wrestling on his mind, he shared that a piece of advice from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque changed his outlook on the business.

According to Banks, Levesque said "it is not as much about the wrestling, it's about the people you're doing it for." Levesque would go on to describe the company's work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and other organizations for various causes.

"He's like, 'That's the most moving part about the job. That's really what's going to motivate you, is bringing smiles to people's faces, making someone's day, making someone's year, doing that for somebody,'" Banks said. Banks is now refocused on what it really means to be a WWE Superstar and wants to "make an impact on somebody's life."

The full interview with Banks drops this Tuesday.