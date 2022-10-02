Producers For Latest WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers who were involved in this weeks episode of "WWE SmackDown," which saw the company only use four people for the role. That led to them all having to pull double duty throughout the night, which is a rare situation. For the 9/30 episode of the show, the following people were behind each segment:

- Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Bloodline (Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa): Michael Hayes

- Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory: Jason Jordan

- Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios: Kenny Dykstra

- Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey: TJ Wilson

- Imperium promo with Brawling Brutes: Michael Hayes

- Bayley vs. Shotzi: TJ Wilson

- Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory and Alpha Academy: Jason Jordan

The latest episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw the build to WWE's Extreme Rules continue, but the company did have to work around some travel issues because of hurricane Ian in Florida. The company chartered a flight from Florida in order to get talent who were in the way of it to the show, which allowed things to run smoothly.

The pre-show dark match was scheduled for Imperium to take on a pair of local wrestlers, which was produced by Dykstra, while the dark main event saw GUNTHER compete against Shinsuke Nakamura, with Jordan being in the producer role. When it comes to the Intercontinental Champion, his name is now being stylized internally as GUNTHER, with every letter being capitalized which was the case with his former name for many years.

The show had several names appear from the "WWE Raw" brand, which led to the main event featuring only one person on the "SmackDown" roster. However, none of this was being pushed as a secret, as they were listed to appear internally.