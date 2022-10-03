Seth Rollins And Top WWE Stars Pose As The Shield At Live Event

Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did their best impression of The Shield at a WWE live event in Bismarck, North Dakota over the weekend.

During the main event Street Fight against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens, the trio did the Shield's signature hand pose, which elicited loud boos from fans at Bismarck Event Center. As seen in the video here, they followed up the pose by setting up Lashley for a Shield Triple Powerbomb, with Rollins doing the Roman Reigns howl as he mocked the booing fans in attendance. Just as Rollins prepared to hoist Lashley, Ziggler nailed him with a superkick much to the delight of the fans. The babyfaces would go on to win the match with Lashley pinning Theory.

The Shield wrestled their final match together at "The Shield's Final Chapter" live event on April 21, 2019. The one-hour WWE Network special was held shortly before Jon Moxley departed from WWE to join AEW. The Shield defeated the then-heel trio of Lashley, Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre as Reigns, Rollins, and an emotional crowd bid the former Dean Ambrose farewell from the WWE.

As noted earlier, the Rollins vs. Matt Riddle Fight Pit at Extreme Rules will be officiated by UFC legend Daniel Cormier. With Fight Pit rules allowing for victory only by TKO or submission, fans could witness a completely different version of Rollins this Saturday, as The Visionary would have to curb his usual fast-paced style. Rollins showed glimpses of the same this past Monday on "WWE Raw" where he defeated Rey Mysterio with the Peruvian Necktie, registering his first-ever victory via submission in a singles match in WWE. Riddle, owing to his MMA background, is the odds-on favorite heading into the grudge match between the bitter rivals.